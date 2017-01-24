Shane McMahon Explains Daniel Bryan’s Absence From Talking Smack As seen on WWE Talking Smack tonight, GM Daniel Bryan was absent from the show for the third straight week. Shane McMahon filled in for Bryan once again this week, and noted Bryan has been gone because “he has got baby on the brain right now, as he should, so he’s taking care of business.” “To make you feel like everything you did meant nothing… it’s disgusting.” @MickieJames weighs in on the #DivasRevolution. #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/DvvCkUIpUd — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017 AJ Styles on Why John Cena Couldn’t Cut it in the Indies WWE has released the following video from tonight’s WWE Talking Smack, during which AJ Styles explains why John Cena could never cut it on the independent scene. Styles says Cena could never hang with guys like him, because Styles knows every style, and knows everything about performing in a ring, unlike John Cena: