PWInsider.com is reporting that Finn Balor is slated to undergo medical testing this week that could clear him to return to the ring.

Related: Finn Balor & Tommy End Make Surprise Appearances at PROGRESS CHAPTER 42 Today in Birmingham

PWInsider also offers the following comprehensive breakdown of Balor’s injury and recovery until now.

Balor won the WWE Universal championship at Summerslam but suffered a labrum tear against Seth Rollins when he was powerbombed into the barricade. He relinquished the championship the next night and underwent surgery. Dr. Jeffrey Dugas told WWE.com at the time that, “Finn’s injury was pretty severe, more severe than normal. A really high energy injury, it did more damage than a standard shoulder dislocation where you simply tear the labrum. The prognosis is excellent, however. We were able to fix it all and put it back where it came from. I’m anticipating him getting back at full speed.” At the time of the injury, the belief was Balor would be out 4-6 months. With the Royal Rumble about to kick off the official build to Wrestlemania, obviously WWE wants Balor back in the mix. We will see how soon that happens.

You can read the full post by clicking HERE