A Look At The Final 5 Holy Foley Episodes (Video), Simon Gotch Says Shane Is, “Wrestling w/ His Childhood”

A Look At The Final 5 Holy Foley Episodes

WWE has released the above video to their official YouTube channel taking a look at the “Final 5” episodes of Season 1 of Holy Foley.

Below is the description WWE lists for the video:

Mick and Noelle Foley join Corey Graves and Cathy Kelley to preview the ‘Final 5’ Season One episodes of their hit reality show, Holy Foley. All five new episodes will be available on-demand this Sunday following Royal Rumble, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.

Simon Gotch Says Shane Is, “Wrestling w/ His Childhood”

WWE Smackdown Superstar Simon Gotch responded to a fan question on Twitter asking him, “Who was your favorite childhood wrestler?” In his response he questions Shane McMahon’s leadership on Smackdown Live and says that Shane is, “Wrestling with his childhood,”:

.@shanemcmahon , many of his questionable decisions in regards to #SDLIVE are due to him wrestling with his childhood. https://t.co/9gGc0thWn8 — Simon Gotch (@GotchStyleWWE) January 25, 2017

