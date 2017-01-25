A Look At The Final 5 Holy Foley Episodes (Video), Simon Gotch Says Shane Is, “Wrestling w/ His Childhood”

|
A Look At The Final 5 Holy Foley Episodes
WWE has released the above video to their official YouTube channel taking a look at the “Final 5” episodes of Season 1 of Holy Foley.
Below is the description WWE lists for the video:
Related:Mick Foley Names His Royal Rumble Match Favorites
Simon Gotch Says Shane Is, “Wrestling w/ His Childhood”
WWE Smackdown Superstar Simon Gotch responded to a fan question on Twitter asking him, “Who was your favorite childhood wrestler?” In his response he questions Shane McMahon’s leadership on Smackdown Live and says that Shane is, “Wrestling with his childhood,”:
You can listen to the latest episode of WrestleZone Radio’s Smackdown Rebellion in the embedded audio player below: