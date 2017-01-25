Batista Recalls A Surreal 2005 Royal Rumble WWE has released the above video to their official YouTube channel featuring former WWE Superstar Batista recalling his surreal and controversial 2005 Royal Rumble match win. Related: Batista Says WWE “Screwed Him Over” During His Last Run, Talks Why It Didn’t Make Sense for Him to Work with Daniel Bryan After ‘Mania Update On NXT Superstars Appearing In Rumble Match PWInsider.com is reporting that the entire WWE NXT roster is expected to be backstage at this year’s Royal Rumble. This means that any one of them could be appearing in the Royal Rumble match.