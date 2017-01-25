Women Face Off, Eric Young In-Action and More on NXT Tonight

Tonight is the final episode of WWE NXT before this Saturday night’s NXT Takeover San Antonio special, and the following has been taped:

-Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan

-No Way Jose vs. Kona Reeves

-Eric Young vs. Chris Atkins

-Face off with Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Nikki Cross and NXT Women’s Champion Asuka

Who is the Most Dominant Performer in the Royal Rumble Match?

WWE has released the following video looking at the most dominant performers in the Royal Rumble match: