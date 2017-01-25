How Old is Mark Andrews?

In today’s wrestler birthday news, WWE Legend The Honky Tonk Man turns 64 years old, former WCW valet Gorgeous George turns 41, former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool turns 37 and WWE UK competitor Mark Andrews turns 25.

Shane McMahon Says He Doesn’t Watch Raw

Shane McMahon once again filled in for an absent Daniel Bryan on WWE Talking Smack last night, and during the show Shane admitted he does not watch WWE Raw. He said he keeps up with the show via clips on WWE.com. With regards to his sister Stephanie McMahon, Shane had the following to say:

“We don’t talk. Every once in awhile we’ll send texts. We text a lot.”

Ronda Rousey Resurfaces at a Las Vegas Gun Store

Ronda Rousey has come out of hiding with a bang! Ronda surfaced at a Las Vegas gun store where she applied for a concealed carry permit, TMZ Sports has learned: