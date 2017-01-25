Complete WWE NXT TV Taping Results for Tonight *Spoilers*

The following are spoilers for tonight’s NXT Takeover San Antonio go-home edition of NXT: Aliyah defeated Mandy Rose No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves

– Elias Samson cut off Jose’s celebration and played him a song Eric Young defeated Chris Atkins

– It’s announced Tye Dillinger will challenge EY at NXT Takeover William Regal comes out and announces the Women’s Championship match at NXT Takeover will be a Fatal 4 Way, with Asuka defending against Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross. The four women come to the ring and Asuka ends up attacking Billie and Peyton. Asuka and Nikki have a staredown, then fight Billie and Peyton after they try to attack before fighting the security guards. Asuka then connects with a spin kick on Nikkii but Nikki dives on her and the security guards from the top rope to end the segment.