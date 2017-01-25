Complete WWE NXT TV Taping Results for Tonight *Spoilers*

Nick Paglino

wwe nxt

The following are spoilers for tonight’s NXT Takeover San Antonio go-home edition of NXT:

Aliyah defeated Mandy Rose

No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves
– Elias Samson cut off Jose’s celebration and played him a song

Eric Young defeated Chris Atkins
– It’s announced Tye Dillinger will challenge EY at NXT Takeover

William Regal comes out and announces the Women’s Championship match at NXT Takeover will be a Fatal 4 Way, with Asuka defending against Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross. The four women come to the ring and Asuka ends up attacking Billie and Peyton. Asuka and Nikki have a staredown, then fight Billie and Peyton after they try to attack before fighting the security guards. Asuka then connects with a spin kick on Nikkii but Nikki dives on her and the security guards from the top rope to end the segment.
Asukabillie kayEric Youngkona reevesmandy rosenikki crossno way josepeyton royceWWEwwe nxt
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"