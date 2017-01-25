Nikki Bella Impersonates AJ Styles (Video), WWE Smackdown Gets New Backstage Producer (Video), Finn Balor Posts Rehab Video

Nick Paglino
aj styles

WWE Smackdown Gets New Backstage Producer

JBL posted the following on Twitter, noting Sarah Stock, fka Sarita and Dark Angel, is now working a backstage producer at WWE Smackdown events:

Nikki Bella Impersonates AJ Styles

In the following new video uploaded to The Bella Twins’ YouTube page, Nikki Bella impersonates WWE Champion AJ Styles:

Finn Balor Posts Rehab Video

Injured WWE star Finn Balor recently posted the following rehab video, as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery. As we noted earlier today, despite Balor publicly saying he will not be medically cleared to return to the ring in time for the Royal Rumble, he is expected to be evaluated by doctors this week to see if a Rumble return is possible:

