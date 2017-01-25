Roman Reigns Talks Why He Doesn’t Want to Turn Heel, AJ Styles Sends a Message to John Cena, Cesaro Overseas (Photo)

|
Roman Reigns on Why He Doesn’t Want to Turn Heel
WWE star Roman Reigns recently appeared on ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast, which you can listen to at this link. On the subject of turning heel, Reigns says he prefers the mixed reaction he gets from the crowd right now, as he hears many different reactions as opposed to just being booed, and he enjoys the “pandemonium”. Reigns had the following to say on the subject:
AJ Styles Sends a Message to John Cena
Following his claim on WWE Talking Smack that John Cena could “never cut it in the indies”, AJ Styles posted the following on Twitter. You can watch Styles’ Talking Smack remarks in the video below:
Cesaro Overseas
As seen in the Tweet below, Cesaro is currently in Germany doing promotional work for WWE. He is scheduled to be at the WWE Live Event on Friday night in Hobbs, NM: