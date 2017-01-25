Daniel Bryan Names His Royal Rumble Match Favorites, Slow Motion Footage of Kevin Owens in the Shark Cage (Videos), WWE Ribs JBL on TV

|
Daniel Bryan Names His Royal Rumble Match Favorites
WWE has released the following video, featuring Daniel Bryan revealing his 2017 Royal Rumble match favorites:
Slow Motion Footage of Kevin Owens in the Shark Cage
WWE has also released the following slow-motion footage of Kevin Owens’ shark cage entrapment on Raw this week:
WWE Ribs JBL
As seen on WWE 205 Live last night, Brian Kendrick faced an opponent named “Tripp Bradshaw”, which appears to be WWE’s way of ribbing JBL as he tripped on Smackdown last week helping Jerry Lawler after being hit with Dolph Ziggler’s superkick:
