VOTE NOW: Who Will Win the Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax and WWE Raw Tag Team Title Matches at WWE Royal Rumble?

We are just days away from the WWE Royal Rumble PPV on Sunday night, and WZ will be polling fans throughout the week on who will leave San Antonio as this year’s big winners. The polls will count down to our final poll this week, asking you who you think will win the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match. Below is our second poll of the week, asking who you think will win the Kickoff matches featuring Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax and Sheamus and Cesaro vs Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for the Raw Tag Team Titles. Be sure to vote, and sound off with your opinions in the comment section! To vote on our first poll of the week, Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title, click here. Who Will Win the #WWE #Raw Tag Team Title Match at #RoyalRumble? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) January 25, 2017 Who Will Win the Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax #WWE #RoyalRumble Kickoff Match? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) January 25, 2017