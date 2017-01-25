16 Moments That Shaped Identity Of Royal Rumble, Make Rumble Predictions On WZ Social Media Sunday In San Antonio

Rumble Predictions

Join me Sunday in San Antonio at On The Rocks pub near the Alamodome from 2-4pm local time.

We’ll talk Royal Rumble and film some of it for WZ social media accounts with your predictions and thoughts on what’s going on. There will be $4 Tito’s vodka drinks and $3 Shiner Bock beers.

16 Biggest Rumble Moments

For upgruv.com, I made a slideshow of the 16 moments or facts that shaped the identity and possibilities of what we know Royal Rumble to be.

Moments including:

The finish to the 1994 Rumble

Giant Gonzalez interference in 1993

Cena’s return in 2008

These and more with visuals and brief explanation of what significance they had for the Rumble match and concept moving forward.

CLICK HERE to view.