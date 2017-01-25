Xavier Woods Hosting Awards Show, Smackdown Social Media Rating, Is Curtis Axel Still in the Rumble?, Macho Man – Royal Rumble Video

Smackdown Social Media Rating

According to Nielsen’s Social Media TV Ratings, this week’s WWE Smackdown Live ranked #3 among series & specials for the night. Smackdown had 68,000 interactions on Twitter with 16,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 83,000 interactions and 19,000 authors.

Additionally, Smackdown also had 108,000 Facebook interactions with 69,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s 116,000 interactions and 75,000 authors.

Xavier Woods Hosting Awards Show

As seen in the video below, Xavier Woods and gamer Sonja Reid will be hosting the 2017 SXSW Gaming Awards on March 18th in Austin, Texas:

Macho Man – Royal Rumble Video

WWE has released the following video from 1991, asking if “Macho Man” Randy Savage missed the Royal Rumble Match because he was afraid of The Ultimate Warrior:

Is Curtis Axel Still in the Rumble?

WWE has also released the following video, featuring Curtis Axel being attacked by Erick Rowan before the 2015 Royal Rumble match. The angle went on to see Axel claim that because he never had a chance to enter the ring for the match, he was never eliminated and is technically still in the match: