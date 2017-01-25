Backstage News on Goldberg Being the Current WWE Royal Rumble Match Favorite

As we noted yesterday, Bill Goldberg became this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match favorite according to many oddsmakers, replacing the previous match favorite Braun Strowman. As of yesterday, the following were the top 5 match favorites:

Goldberg (3/1) Braun Strowman (4/1) The Undertaker (4/1) Randy Orton (5/1) Finn Balor (6/1)

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Goldberg winning the Royal Rumble seems unlikely as Brock Lesnar would then have to become WWE Universal Champion. Current plans call for Lesnar vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, and a win at the Royal Rumble guarantees a title shot at WrestleMania 33. Brock Lesnar is not currently scheduled to wrestle at the February Fastlane PPV, at which the Universal Title will be defended by Kevin Owens or Roman Reigns.