MTV Personality Takes a Shot at the Women of WWE

MTV personality Cara Maria took a shot at the Women of WWE on Twitter, and injured WWE star Paige responded as seen below:

Is it a requirement for @wwe women to dress and act like strippers? I cant tell any of them apart. Try something new ladies — Cara Maria (@CaraMariaMTV) January 24, 2017

But we are just strippers. What do I know?… https://t.co/zeALqCU2z7 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017

Just giving a tool some relevance https://t.co/SypmCYNR7Q — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017

At the end of the day None of these new girls can hold a candle to LITA. @WWE — Cara Maria (@CaraMariaMTV) January 24, 2017

