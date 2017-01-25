EVOLVE Heading to the Midwest, Peter Rosenberg Returning to WWE TV, WWE Releasing New “Best Of” DVD Set, Nia Jax Workout Video

WWE Releasing New “Best Of” DVD Set According to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, Mick Foley was filming for a new “Best of The 2000’s” four-disc DVD and Blu-ray that will be released in April. Below is the official synopsis for the set: Best of The 2000’sThe 2000’s was an exciting time for WWE. The Attitude Era was reaching its conclusion, new Superstars were beginning to make their presence known, and for the first time in history, both RAW and SmackDown had their own unique rosters. Now you can relive this period of sports entertainment with WWE’s Best of The 2000’s. Featuring Superstars such as John Cena, Triple H, Batista, Chris Jericho, Edge, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker and more! Peter Rosenberg Returning to WWE TV As seen in the Tweet below, Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg will return to WWE TV on Sunday for the Royal Rumble Kickoff show: Seems like the right time to tell everyone that I will be BACK on the @WWENetwork this Sunday for the #RoyalRumble kickoff show!! #MAJ — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 24, 2017 Nia Jax Workout Video As she prepares for her Royal Rumble Kickoff show match against Sasha Banks, Nia Jax has posted the following workout video: Getting it in this morning with my crew! Hitting my max squat 137kg (300 pounds) & increasing my max snatch by 12kg earlier pic.twitter.com/QZrNVNWCN4 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 25, 2017 EVOLVE Heading to the Midwest WWN Live has issued the following: We have heard the demand from all of you in the Midwest for EVOLVE. We are very excited to announce that EVOLVE is coming to the Chicago and Detroit areas for the first time! Let’s get to it…. January 25th: WWN will be partnering with Freelance Wrestling to bring EVOLVE to Chicago on May 20th. EVOLVE will be at: EVOLVE – May 20th – 8pm Summit Park District 5700 S. Archer Road Summit, IL. 60501 There will be a Freelance/Resistance Pro event in the afternoon and EVOLVE will be at 8pm that night. Tickets will go on sale next week for this unprecedented day of independent wrestling in the Chicago area! January 25th: EVOLVE is finally coming to the Detroit area! We are very happy to announce that Chris T. Bonjour has officially joined WWN as a Midwest promoter. Bonjour was first introduced to The WWN Family by taking part in the Creative Seminar last year. He is now responsible for bringing EVOLVE to Michigan. Tickets go sale next week. The show info is: EVOLVE – May 21st – 8pm Monaghan Knights Of Columbus Hall 19801 Farmington Rd. Livonia, MI 48152 January 25th: We can already confirm that EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi, Zack Sabre Jr., Matt Riddle, Jeff Cobb and Keith Lee will be competing at EVOLVE in the Midwest. We will be pulling out all the stops to bring the best possible shows to the Chicago and Detroit areas! Thank you for your support. Thank you for making your voice heard. These events are only happening because you demanded it! January 25th: Tickets are available for EVOLVE 76 this Friday and EVOLVE 77 this Saturday in San Antonio, TX at the Woodlawn Lake Park Gym on 1103 Cincinnati Avenue. Click the links for card into. The venue is just a few miles from WWE Royal Rumble. The Saturday event is in the afternoon and will be over in time to make it a double header with NXT. You can print your tickets at home or show the barcode on your cell phone soyou don’t have to worry about shipping or will call. January 25th: There are four spots open for the WWN Seminar/Tryout this Friday in San Antonio. This will be our only Seminar/Tryout in Texas this year. It is at a special discounted rate since we announced it on late notice. Learn the EVOLVE style from Tracy Williams, learn how to incorporate MMA techniques from Matt Riddle, get the opportunity to showcase your skills and get booked in The WWN Family. Go here for info. January 25th: We want to give you our deepest gratitude for making it possible for EVOLVE to go to new markets and expand our promotion. Join us in San Antonio this weekend, get ready for the biggest weekend of the year in Orlando and then ride the momentum for the first EVOLVE events in the Midwest. We also remember the markets that got us to this point. EVOLVE will be in Joppa, MD on February 24th and Queens, NY on February 25th. We will have several big match announcements for each event next week after EVOLVE 76 and EVOLVE 77. Thank you for making this all happen!