“Today” Show Hosts Respond to AJ Styles, Take Shots at His Hair, Paige Posts Physical Therapy Photo, WWE Smackdown Top 10 Video

Paige Posts Physical Therapy Photo Injured WWE star Paige posted the following photo from physical therapy. The former Divas Champion has been out of action since October of 2016: Third day down of physical therapy. Feeling great pic.twitter.com/qY6VfQ4BXM — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017 “Today” Show Hosts Responds to AJ Styles, Take Shots at His Hair As noted, WWE star John Cena co-hosted the “Today” show this week, and during his appearance he promoted his match against AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. The show hosts then went on to back Cena in the match, and “dissed” “the guy from Atlanta (AJ Styles)”, and Styles brought it up on Smackdown this week when he said the following: “Monday morning I turn on the TV and I see John Cena on the “Today” show and what do I hear and see? (footage rolls of Cena addressing Styles at the Rumble, and says he’s confident he will win). Guy from Atlanta? I’m just a guy from Atlanta? You seem to have forgot who I am. I am the Phenomenal AJ Styles.” The hosts of “Today” have responded to AJ Styles on Smackdown, and they took shots at the WWE Champion’s “Farrah Fawcett looking hair” and said they will be sending him hair curlers as a gift. WWE Smackdown Top 10 Video Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown Live top 10 video: