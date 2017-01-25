Kenny Omega Addresses Rumors of a Possible Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Entrance

Amidst rumors surrounding his current New Japan Pro Wrestling status, Kenny Omega conducted a Q&A at a recent 4 Front Wrestling event. WATCH: Kenny Omega vs Tiger Ali in Omega’s First Match Since Wrestle Kingdom 11 (Full Match) As noted, Omega replaced Cody Rhodes at the event as Rhodes pulled out to attend Elijah “Drax Shadow” Mainville’s funeral. During the Q&A, which you can watch in full below, Omega had the following to say on rumors of him possibly being a surprise Royal Rumble entrant: “The most I can say right now, and this may disappoint some people, if some of you guys are subscribers to the [WWE] Network and you’re looking forward to something happening or not happening on the 29th – I’m not sure if I can pull a rabbit out of the hat by that date. That’s all I can say for now. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. I’m not saying anything, that might be asking too much at this point in time. That’s literally the most news I’ve given anyone up to this point…If I’m in it though, I’m pretty sure I’m winning the whole thing so…” Omega also spoke about possibly signing with WWE, and noted on the one hand he wants to wrestle on the biggest stage in the world and with the best wrestlers in the world, which would be WWE. He said he wants to face AJ Styles the most out of anybody, so that would be the main reason he goes to WWE, but on the other hand NJPW really needs him right now since they want to expand into the west and they really can’t do it without Kenny Omega, so he feels an obligation to help them.