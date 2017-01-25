According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown, featuring final WWE Royal Rumble hype, averaged 2.556 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 2.652 million viewership average.

This week’s Smackdown ranked #10 in viewership on cable for the night, behind The New Edition Story, Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, Hannity, The Five, Special Report and The First 100 Days.

WWE Raw once again won the brand split viewership war this week, as Raw averaged 3.292 million viewers.