WWE Remembers Mary Tyler Moore (Video), WWE Hall of Famer Reacts to Her Passing, Synopsis for Upcoming Seth Rollins WWE DVD

Synopsis for Upcoming Seth Rollins WWE DVD According to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, WWE plans to release a new Seth Rollins DVD set in May of this year, and the working title is “Seth Rollins: Building The Architect”. Below is the synopsis for the release: Seth Rollins – Building The Architect “The Architect” has created the perfect blueprint for success in WWE with multiple championships, a massive fan base, and a plethora of incredible matches under his belt. Now for the first time ever, hear from Seth Rollins himself as he tells his story of how he became a sports-entertainment megastar. WWE Remembers Mary Tyler Moore Following news of the death of actress Mary Tyler Moore at the age of 80, WWE has posted the following video remembering the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” star: Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase posted the following on the news of Moore’s passing: RIP Mary Tyler Moore. She was ringside at WM 6 in Toronto. She received one of my hundred dollar bills by way of @JakeSnakeDDT! pic.twitter.com/R8UhwIkot5 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 25, 2017