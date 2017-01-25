U

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Total Divas Preview Videos

WWE has released the following preview videos for this week’s edition of Total Divas.

Lana experiences pre-wedding ceremony jitters:

Nikki Bella goes for her six-month post-surgery check-up:

WWE Videos

WWE has also released another “Remember the Rumble” video, featuring highlights from past Rumble matches, and you can check that out below, in addition to footage of The Great Khali’s WWE debut:

The Great Khali knocks out The Undertaker in his debut:

Kane shows off his immense strength by lifting Big Show over-the-top-rope at Royal Rumble 2002: