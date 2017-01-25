Most Shocking Royal Rumble Eliminations, WrestleCircus Launches New VOD Service, ‘Broken Anniversary’ Preview (Audio)

Royal Rumble The Score’s Chris Walder posted a new editorial featuring the top shocking Royal Rumble eliminations of all time; you can read a few excerpts featuring Beth Phoenix’s memorable elimination, click here for the full list. Beth Phoenix eliminates The Great Khali, 2010 Wrestling giants are consistently huge (both literally and figuratively) threats to win any battle royal, with all 7-foot-1 and 350 pounds of India’s Great Khali perhaps the most imposing threat of them all in 2010. For the just the second time in Rumble history, a female competitor entered the fray in the form of “The Glamazon” Beth Phoenix, who used her cunning wit and womanly charm to drag the “Punjabi Playboy” out all by herself. As Khali delicately placed her on the apron in a gentlemanly fashion, Phoenix pulled the behemoth in and planted and Khali-sized wet kiss on him. “Never trust a woman,” color commentator Matt Striker proclaimed. Well, in this case, that statement certainly rang true. WrestleCircus Austin, Texas based WrestleCircus launched a new video-on-demand / streaming website featuring content from their recent events. You can currently watch two full-length matches from the event here. The matches feature Christi Jaynes versus Allie Kat, and Sammy Guevara versus Shane Strickland from their “Tough Act To Follow” live event this month. Broken Anniversary The following is a new episode of ‘The XPerience’ which previews this weekend’s MCW Broken Anniversary event featuring The Hardys challenging The Ecktourage in a titles versus titles match, and much more. Related: Matt And Jeff Hardy To Challenge MCW Tag Team Champions, More Details For MCW Pro Wrestling’s BROKEN Anniversary Show “X75 Productions presents “The Xperience,” the Official Podcast of MCW Pro Wrestling with host Michael Lindenbaum. Episode #49 featuring a preview of MCW Pro Wrestling’s Broken Anniversary that is taking place this Saturday January 28th, 2017 from the MCW Arena in Joppa, MD. Michael is joined by his team of experts Mansa Herndon, Shin-Blade, and MCW General Manager Phil Stamper as they breakdown and preview MCW Broken Anniversary.