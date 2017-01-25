Ric Flair In Indy 500 Snake Pit Trailer (Video), WWE Comic Creators Explain Inspiration For The New Day Story

The New Day News-A-Rama has a new interview up with Ross Thibodeaux and Rob Guillory, who created the back up story in the new WWE comic book featuring The New Day. You can read a few excerpts below: Ross Thibodeaux comments on how he and Guillory were paired up on the WWE comic: Well, we had just come off of doing a story for BOOM!’s Power Rangers Annual #1 when Rob and I got word that they would soon be publishing a WWE comic. The two of us are pretty big wrestling fans as well as fans of the New Day so it was a no brainer as to what we should do next. Guillory talks about what the premise of their story is: The basic premise is “New Day Time Travel”, which I think sells itself. Seeing the negativity of the current product, Xavier, Kofi, and Big E travel to various ridiculous points in WWE’s history, seeking to infuse positivity into the time stream and changing the current WWE. It’s totally nuts, and could only work with these three characters. Indy 500 Snake Pit As noted, Ric Flair will serve as the honorary master of ceremonies for the Indy 500 Snake Pit. The following video is the official trailer and features Flair hyping up the event: Related: Ric Flair Statue Being Made for WrestleMania 33, Goldberg Retiring the Locker Head Butt, Charlotte Reacts to Bayley’s Raw Interview