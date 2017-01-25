Eric Bischoff & Sean Waltman Square Off Over What Would Have Really Happened Had DX Invaded WCW



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released earlier tonight and features former WCW & WWE Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman as his guest. You can find some of Eric and Sean’s quotes regarding what would have happened had DX successfully invaded WCW in Norfolk, VA in 1998 transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes SW: We had no plan. In fact when we first got there I was like, “Hey, we need to go down the ramp first or else they’re going to know we are here and they aren’t going to let us in.” We wound up not going down the ramp first so we didn’t get in. What the hell would have happened Eric? Can you imagine? I’m just wondering how you would have handled it if we had gotten in. EB: I didn’t know about the whole “invasion” thing until it was too late. Had I known I would have said, and I know I would have said it this isn’t 20/20 hindsight… I hate that. I call bullshit on 20/20 hindsight. I know myself well enough to know that I would have said, “Bring ’em all in!” That would have been some of the best TV going! That would have been awesome! In terms of what really would have happened you know way better than I do. Ain’t nobody on my side going to fight anybody on your side in real life. No body cared enough. SW: Or vice versa. We are the boys. It would have been a really weird, awkward situation if we had actually gotten in the building Eric. EB: They would have all busted out laughing for heck’s sake! There would have been guys sharing beers backstage. Are you kidding me? Come on. Am I lying? SW: No. It brings me to thinking about when we doubled down and went to Atlanta and showed up at the offices and CNN Towers. When we showed up at the offices Eric we paid the local police off ahead of time. So when you guys called them they were already there for us. Another couple of cops showed up and there was like an argument between cops from the same police department. Please cite WZ as the source if you use any of the above transcriptions. Thanks! Related: Jim Ross & Eric Bischoff Discuss Kenny Omega’s Future; Tease A Hall & Nash Type WCW Jump To WWE

