HOOOOOOOOO! Hacksaw Jim Duggan, winner of the inaugural Royal Rumble match in 1988, recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling. Duggan commented on how he started using his trademark two-by-four: “I’ve been carrying the two-by-four longer than I’ve been carrying the flag. I started off as ‘Big’ Jim Duggan with short hair and clean shaven and a long gold bathrobe, and that didn’t work. I went through two or three different characters before I found ‘Hacksaw’, but back in the old days, this could be a very dangerous business just getting to and back from the ring. People would spit at ya, they’d punch you, and I was a bad guy then. I was sitting in the dressing room one night, all bruised up and covered with loogies, and Bruiser Brody comes in and says, ‘Duggan, if you carry something to the ring, bring something you can use. Forget those feathered boas and sequined robes.’ I saw a piece of wood, so I came up waving that piece of wood, and it was like parting the Red Sea. I got back and forth to the ring, and I’ve been carrying the two-by-four ever since.” The Eternal Warrior Valiant Comics recently posted the following photo of John Morrison / Johnny Mundo on the set of the new web series Ninjak versus The Valiant Universe. Related: Trailer for New Wrestling Show feat. Galloway, Magnus, Morrison and More (Video) According to Comic Book Resources, the series will consist of six episodes and also stars Michael Rowe as Ninjak, Jason David Frank as Bloodshot, Chantelle Barry as Roku, Kevin Porter as Armstrong, Ciera Foster as Livewire and Derek Theler as X-O Manowar. On set with @TheRealMorrison as The Eternal Warrior in our first digital exclusive series NINJAK VS THE VALIANT UNIVERSE! #NinjakVS pic.twitter.com/tx5gTAH2Hh — Valiant Comics (@ValiantComics) January 20, 2017