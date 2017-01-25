Ric Flair Is Bodyslamming Prices For US Auto Sales, James Ellsworth Pushes To Enter The Royal Rumble (Videos), Smackdown Note

Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been appearing in car commercials for US Auto Sales as a used car dealership owner named ‘Papa Flair’. The following videos are the latest ads to feature Flair in the role:

Smackdown

Wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni noted this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live was the first episode this year that did not have a women’s match, and the second week in a row where they did not feature a tag team match.

James Ellsworth

The following video features James Ellsworth continuing to campaign for a spot in Sunday’s Royal Rumble match: