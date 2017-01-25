Charlotte Flair Comments On The Possibility Of A Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Asuka & Challengers Face Off On NXT (Video)

Charlotte Flair WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Gnetz and spoke about the possibility of her entering the Royal Rumble, or a women’s Rumble match. More of the interview will be posted tomorrow; you can read an excerpt below: Charlotte comments on the idea of her entering the Royal Rumble match, or a women’s Rumble match in the future: “I have the Women’s Championship and I think our focus should be building a stronger division, showing that we are just as big of a draw as the men, but once I’m not in the title picture anymore, I think it would be great to enter the Rumble, because at the end of the day, I can outwrestle some of them, but it would have to make storyline sense. I hope in the future, if we have a big enough division to do it or if they ever bring RAW and Smackdown back together, I’d love for us to have an all-female Royal Rumble. I think that would be awesome.” NXT The following video features highlights from this week’s new episode of NXT, with NXT Women’s Champion Asuka facing off with her NXT Takeover: San Antonio challengers Nikki Cross, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce: