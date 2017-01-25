WWE Stars Opening Training School, WWE Off The Top Rope Note, Cody Rhodes Interview (Video)

WWE Off The Top Rope This week’s new WWE Off The Top Rope segment on ESPN SportsCenter will air tomorrow night, instead of its normal Wednesday night time slot. It was also noted that tomorrow’s segment, which will air during the 9 p.m. EST hour of SportsCenter, will feature plenty of Royal Rumble moments in honor of this weekend’s pay-per-view. Bullet Proof Dojo WWE RAW Superstar Luke Gallows and former WWE Tag Team Champion / WWE producer Joey Mercury are opening their own wrestling school called the Bullet Proof Dojo. The school will feature Mercury as the head trainer, with Gallows and other coaches coming in as guest trainers. NXT star Scott Dawson of The Revival, WWE RAW referee Shawn Bennett and many others commented on the new school which will open later this year; you can also see the logo for the school below: Joey Mercury has given me the best advice & guidance since I’ve been w/ WWE. @LukeGallowsWWE is pretty rad too. Be serious & ready to learn. https://t.co/vsbUXE8hAq — Shawn Bennett (@BennettWWE) January 25, 2017 Two guys I respect, admire, and look up to. I’ve learned invaluable things from both @WWEMercury & @LukeGallowsWWE.

Two #TopGuys https://t.co/lAhOtSjqmJ — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 26, 2017 Cody Rhodes The following is a new audio interview with Cody Rhodes conducted by ABC 7 / Fox 22 Maine’s Jon Alba. Rhodes called in to promote his upcoming appearance for Limitless Wrestling this Friday night: