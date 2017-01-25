Final Match Card For NXT Takeover San Antonio, You Are Cordially Invited To ‘Monster’s Ball’ On Impact Wrestling (Video)

NXT Takeover

The follow matches make up the final match card for this Saturday’s NXT Takeover San Antonio live special on WWE Network:

NXT Championship

Bobby Roode versus Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

NXT Tag Team Championship

The Authors of Pain versus #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c)

NXT Women’s Championship

Peyton Royce versus Nikki Cross versus Billie Kay versus Asuka (c)

SAnitY’s Eric Young versus Tye Dillinger

Roderick Strong versus Andrade “Cien” Almas

Monster’s Ball

The following video is a preview for tomorrow night’s “Monster’s Ball” match on Impact Wrestling featuring Jade versus The Decay’s Rosemary: