Drew Galloway Defends WCPW Title At Battle Club Pro (Video), CM Punk Hosting Mascot Showdown, Cesaro Does Press In Germany

The following results are from this weekend’s Battle Club Pro: Fight Forever event in Bronx, New York, courtesy of Shin-Blade. The event featured Drew Galloway defending his WhatCulture Pro Wrestling Championship in the main event of the night; highlights from the match can be seen in the above video.

Zachary Wentz def “Neon Ninja” Facade & Myron Reed in a Triple Threat Match

CPA vs Caveman Kongo ended in a no contest due to the interference of Cutthroat Kings’ Logan Black

0I4K (Ohio Is 4 Killers) def Massage NV

Rude Boy Riley & “Bad Apple” Matt MacIntosh wrestled to a draw via double pin

Battle Club Gauntlet

Craven Varro def Maxwell Jacob Feinstein, J George, Chris Payne, Mario Bokara, Mike Verna & Marc Hauss

Tier 1 Wrestling Championship

Darius Carter (c) def Jordynne Grace

Monster Match

Brute VanSlyke def Danny Maff

Dezmond Xavier def Shane Strickland

What Culture Pro Wrestling Championship Match

Drew Galloway (c) def Anthony Bowens

CM Punk

CM Punk recently noted he will be co-hosting the NHL mascot showdown with Columbus Blue Jackets arena host Mike Todd at this weekend’s NHL All-Star Fan Fest event in Los Angeles.

The event runs tomorrow night through Saturday and features a number of fan friendly events including various games as part of the Mascot Showdown. Click here for full event details and ticket information.

Cesaro

As noted, Cesaro is currently overseas doing promotional work for WWE in Germany. He appeared at tonight’s Brose Bamberg EuroLeague basketball game; you can see some of Cesaro’s on-court apperance in the videos below:

