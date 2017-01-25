Drew Galloway Defends WCPW Title At Battle Club Pro (Video), CM Punk Hosting Mascot Showdown, Cesaro Does Press In Germany

|
Battle Club Pro
The following results are from this weekend’s Battle Club Pro: Fight Forever event in Bronx, New York, courtesy of Shin-Blade. The event featured Drew Galloway defending his WhatCulture Pro Wrestling Championship in the main event of the night; highlights from the match can be seen in the above video.
Zachary Wentz def “Neon Ninja” Facade & Myron Reed in a Triple Threat Match
CPA vs Caveman Kongo ended in a no contest due to the interference of Cutthroat Kings’ Logan Black
0I4K (Ohio Is 4 Killers) def Massage NV
Rude Boy Riley & “Bad Apple” Matt MacIntosh wrestled to a draw via double pin
Battle Club Gauntlet
Craven Varro def Maxwell Jacob Feinstein, J George, Chris Payne, Mario Bokara, Mike Verna & Marc Hauss
Tier 1 Wrestling Championship
Darius Carter (c) def Jordynne Grace
Monster Match
Brute VanSlyke def Danny Maff
Dezmond Xavier def Shane Strickland
What Culture Pro Wrestling Championship Match
Drew Galloway (c) def Anthony Bowens
CM Punk
CM Punk recently noted he will be co-hosting the NHL mascot showdown with Columbus Blue Jackets arena host Mike Todd at this weekend’s NHL All-Star Fan Fest event in Los Angeles.
The event runs tomorrow night through Saturday and features a number of fan friendly events including various games as part of the Mascot Showdown. Click here for full event details and ticket information.
Cesaro
As noted, Cesaro is currently overseas doing promotional work for WWE in Germany. He appeared at tonight’s Brose Bamberg EuroLeague basketball game; you can see some of Cesaro’s on-court apperance in the videos below:
