This Week’s Raw Draws Best Rating Since August

This week’s WWE Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE Raw finished with a 2.29 cable rating, up from last week’s 2.16 rating. This week’s rating is the best Raw has drawn since the August 29th, 2016 episode, which drew a 2.38. As noted, this week’s Raw averaged 3.292 million viewers, up from last week’s 3.271 million viewership average.

The Rock Wins Award

Earlier today HBO announced that The Rock has won the 2017 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Premium Series Actor for his work on “Ballers”.

John Cena Compares Himself to Tom Brady

TMZ Sports recently spoke with WWE stars John Cena and asked him about The New England Patriots in the Superbowl. Cena compared himself to Brady and said the two of them run “parallel lives”, and went on to say he feels confident The Patriots will defeat the Atlanta Falcons: