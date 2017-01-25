|
Total Divas Return Announced
Following tonight’s mid-season finale of Total Divas, it has been announced that the show will return on April 5th:
Total Divas Highlight Videos
In related news, WWE has released the following highlight videos from tonight’s mid-season finale of Total Divas.
Renee Young tells her mom she’s unhappy with Dean Ambrose’s behavior around their family:
The Superstars express their nervousness before the WWE Brand Extension:
Rusev and Lana are married on the beach in Malibu: