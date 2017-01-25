Total Divas Return Announced

Following tonight’s mid-season finale of Total Divas, it has been announced that the show will return on April 5th:

Find what the squad’s future looks like after the WWE draft on April 5th, only on E! — Total Divas (@TotalDivas) January 26, 2017

Total Divas Highlight Videos

In related news, WWE has released the following highlight videos from tonight’s mid-season finale of Total Divas.

Renee Young tells her mom she’s unhappy with Dean Ambrose’s behavior around their family:

The Superstars express their nervousness before the WWE Brand Extension:

Rusev and Lana are married on the beach in Malibu: