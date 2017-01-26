Current WrestleMania 33 Plans for The Undertaker and Roman Reigns, Backstage News on Possible Royal Rumble Winner, Samoa Joe and More

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE currently does not have creative plans in place for WWE Universal Champion and WWE Champion Kevin Owens and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33.

Heading into the Royal Rumble PPV this Sunday night, below is how the WrestleMania 33 card is currently shaping up:

-Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

-Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

-Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

-Shaquille O’Neal vs. Big Show

-The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

-Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

-Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks

With regards to the Royal Rumble match this Sunday night, there are rumors that Randy Orton could win the bout and Bray Wyatt could win the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Title, setting up their WrestleMania 33 match. It has already been announced that the WWE Title will be on the line at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

As for the WWE Universal Title, it’s possible the Lesnar vs Goldberg, Owens vs Jericho or Reigns vs Undertaker matches could be for the title, but right now it makes the most sense for Owens vs Jericho to be for the title since Jericho is the current U.S. Title holder.

Former WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe is still expected to be called up to the main roster and be given a big push, and Joe vs John Cena at WrestleMania has been pitched. Another match idea which has been pitched is AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon.