Earlier this morning Philly.com confirmed that the 2018 Royal Rumble PPV will be held on January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Wells Fargo Center will host:

NXT Takeover on January 27, 2018

Raw on January 29, 2018

Smackdown Live on January 30, 2018

This will be first time WWE has held four events in a row at the Wells Fargo Center.

Below is an excerpt from the Philly.com article confirming the announcement:

“WWE has enjoyed a very special relationship with the city and its fans over decades, and that important heritage made Philadelphia a very natural choice to host this unprecedented four-night celebration,” John Saboor, WWE’s executive vice president of special events, told Philly.com’s Vaughn Johnson. “Our decision to place next year’s Royal Rumble celebration in Philadelphia is truly another exciting and important step in the continued growth of WWE’s four largest annual events.”

For those wondering Philadelphia hosted the 2004 and 2015 Royal Rumbles as well as Wrestlemania 15.

The article also featured comments from Wells Fargo Center president John Page that Philadelphia bid on hosting the Rumble. So, WWE is now at that point where that PPV has been positioned as a third major event that cities bid for. Alongside Wrestlemania and Summerslam.