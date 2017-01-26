|
Earlier this morning Philly.com confirmed that the 2018 Royal Rumble PPV will be held on January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Wells Fargo Center will host:
This will be first time WWE has held four events in a row at the Wells Fargo Center.
Below is an excerpt from the Philly.com article confirming the announcement:
For those wondering Philadelphia hosted the 2004 and 2015 Royal Rumbles as well as Wrestlemania 15.
The article also featured comments from Wells Fargo Center president John Page that Philadelphia bid on hosting the Rumble. So, WWE is now at that point where that PPV has been positioned as a third major event that cities bid for. Alongside Wrestlemania and Summerslam.