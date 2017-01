The following matches have been announced for tonight’s Genesis themed episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV:

X-Division champ DJZ vs. Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett vs. Caleb Konley vs. Marshe Rockett

Knockouts champion Rosemary vs. Jade (Monster’s Ball)

TNA champion Eddie Edwards vs. Lashey (30 Minute Iron Man Match)

