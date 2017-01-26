Former English Rugby Player At WWE PC (Video), Mick Foley Wants Your Final Four Rumble Participants

Former English Rugby Player At WWE PC WWE has released the following video questioning why former English rugby player Eorl Crabtree was at the WWE Performance Center. Related: New Recruits, Veterans, Top Indy Names & More Report to WWE Performance Center Mick Foley Wants Your Final Four Rumble Participants WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley has posted the following to his official Facebook page asking fans who they think will be the final four men in the Royal Rumble match. He also takes some time to hype the final five episodes of season one of Holy Foley on the WWE Network immediately following the Rumble:

