Favorite to Win the WWE Royal Rumble Changes Again, Who Are the Current Top 5 Match Favorites?

|
The odds for who will win the Royal Rumble have been posted by 5Dimes and the Undertaker is currently leading the pack at +200. Taker quickly bumps of Goldberg from that most favorable position. Goldberg is still at +250 and not far behind is Braun Strowman at +350.
Here is a list of odds posted and many of these have not been announced for the Rumble but there is action on them regardless of if they show up or not. For those unfamiliar with how to read these lines it’s simple to understand. In the case of this Rumble match, with everyone technically being an underdog and having a + sign assigned to their odds, betting $100 on any of these would yield the corresponding number.
For example a $100 bet on The Undertaker would win $200 upon a win. Hulk Hogan is at +25000 so a $100 bet on Hulk would win $25000 if he is a surprise entrant and ends up winning. Here is the full list from 5Dimes.
These odds are known to change dramatically and can be followed at betwrestling.com.
The Undertaker +200