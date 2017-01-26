Full Content Listing & Trailer Revealed for New “WrestleMania Monday” DVD & Blu-ray

Nick Paglino


As noted, WWE will be releasing a “WrestleMania Monday” DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, March 21st. WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has released the trailer is above and the full content listing for the DVD below:

DISC 1

Documentary:

New Year’s Day
The Mania After Mania Begins
Taking Over The Show
Miz and Mrs.
The Arrival of Apollo Crews
No Better Way to Debut
In The Club
The Craziest Crowd
Dream Come True
Must See Return
Realest Moment
Hijacking The Show
Home
Undefeated

DISC 2

Deleted scenes still to be confirmed

Extended scenes still to be confirmed

WWE Women’s Championship Match
Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano
RAW • April 3, 1995

Sid Betrays Shawn Michaels
RAW • April 3, 1995

Mankind vs. Bob “Spark Plugg” Holly
RAW • April 3, 1996

The Easy Way or The Hard Way
RAW • March 30, 1998

X-Pac Returns to WWE and Joins D-X
RAW • March 30, 1998

WWE European Championship Match
Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Guerrero
RAW • April 3, 2000

The nWo Betrays Hulk Hogan
RAW • March 18, 2002

The Next Big Thing!
RAW • March 18, 2002

Eric Bischoff Fires Stone Cold Steve Austin… Again!
RAW • March 31, 2003

Triple Threat Match for the World Tag Team Championship Match
Lance Storm & Sean Morley vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. Rob Van Dam & Kane
RAW • March 31, 2003

Goldberg Debuts in WWE
RAW • March 31, 2003

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Shelton Benjamin vs. Chris Jericho vs. Christian
RAW • April 4, 2005

10-Team Battle Royal for the World Tag Team Championship
John Cena & Shawn Michaels vs. Chavo Guerrero & Gregory Helms vs. The Hardy’s vs. Brian Kendrick & Paul London vs. The Sandman & Tommy Dreamer vs. Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch vs. Val Venis & Viscera vs. Kevin Thorn & Marcus Cor Von vs. Dave Taylor & William Regal vs. Johnny Nitro & The Miz
RAW • April 2, 2007

DISC 3

Ric Flair’s Retirement Speech
RAW • March 31, 2008

Lumberjack Match for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship
The Miz & John Morrison vs. Carlito & Primo Colon
RAW • April 6, 2009

The Rock Challenges John Cena
RAW • April 4, 2011

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return
RAW • April 2, 2012

World Heavyweight Championship Match
Alberto Del Rio vs. Dolph Ziggler
RAW • April 8, 2013

Kofi Kingston vs. Fandango
RAW • April 8, 2013

The Ultimate Warrior’s Final WWE Appearance
RAW • April 7, 2014

WWE Divas Championship Match
AJ Lee vs. Paige
RAW • April 7, 2014

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Daniel Bryan vs. Dolph Ziggler
RAW • March 30, 2015

WWE United States Championship Match
John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose
RAW • March 30, 2015

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Zack Ryder vs. The Miz
RAW • April 4, 2016

Fatal 4-Way Match To Determine The #1 Contender for WWE World Heavyweight Championship
AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro
RAW • April 4, 2016

BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES

The Rock & Faarooq vs. Ken Shamrock & Steve Blackman
RAW • March 30, 1998

World Tag Team Championship Match
The Big Show & Kane vs. Spirit Squad
RAW • April 3, 2006

Jeff Hardy, CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, John Cena & Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat vs. Chris Jericho, Kane, Matt Hardy, The Big Show & Edge
RAW • April 6, 2009

Shawn Michaels Retirement Speech
RAW • March 29, 2010

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz vs. Wade Barrett
RAW • April 8, 2013

Rusev vs. Zack Ryder
RAW • April 7, 2014

Enzo & Big Cass Debut in WWE
RAW • April 4, 2016
videoWrestleManiawrestlemania mondayWWEWWE Raw
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"