How Old is Sasha Banks?, Gameplay Footage of Cena vs Reigns in “WWE Champions” (Video), Cena Grants a Wish, Rousey Joins Protest (Photo)

How Old is Sasha Banks?

In today’s wrestler birthday news, WWE star Sasha Banks turns 25 years old, WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal turns 57, former WCW star The Stro turns 44 and former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde turns 31.

Gameplay Footage of Cena vs Reigns in “WWE Champions”

As we noted earlier today, WWE has released a new “WWE Champions” mobile video game, available in the Apple App store and Google Play, and below is gameplay footage of John Cena vs Roman Reigns:

Cena Grants a Wish

In related news, John Cena granted a wish before this week’s WWE Smackdown in Toledo, as seen in the photo below:

Rousey Joins Protest

As seen in the photo below, UFC star Ronda Rousey has joined the North Dakota pipeline protest: