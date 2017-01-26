WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte recently spoke with WZ Live Tweeter Joshua Caudill of CraveOnline.com and below are some interview highlights: CraveOnline: At the Royal Rumble this Sunday, you, the ultimate heel, are defending your championship against the ultimate babyface in Bayley. What are your thoughts heading into this Sunday? Charlotte: I’m just really excited. The story itself and being able to use real life aspects to add to the build has been a lot of fun. On Raw a couple of weeks ago, when we showed the real photos of her with superstars, that was actually really her journal. It has been a lot of fun for each of us to play our parts of good guy and bad guy and having a definitive line between the two. CraveOnline: You brought up making it personal in the build. Are you or her ever uncomfortable when you bring real life aspects into promos? Charlotte: If I was I her, to be able to know that she’s able to share her passion of WWE to the world, that’s who Bayley is. For me, sometimes I feel so weird saying this and I’ll apologize a million times before I walk out of gorilla. But my lines are to make the audience feel a certain way and that makes the audience love her that much more. As long as it is in good taste because that’s my job. CraveOnline: Who would be your dream match? Charlotte: My dream match would be “Queen vs. Queen” Stephanie McMahon. But who’s going to be the good guy [laughs]. It will be evil vs. evil. Remember to give WZ and Joshua Caudill a follow on Twitter during the Royal Rumble this Sunday for your chance to win a Seth Rollins Funko: I’ll be giving away a Seth Rollins Funko to one follower that follows both @WRESTLEZONEcom & I during the #RoyalRumble.Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/Mp2qAGmLVv — Joshua Caudill (@JoshuaCaudill85) January 26, 2017