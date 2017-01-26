Charlotte Talks Facing Bayley at Royal Rumble, If She Feels Uncomfortable Bringing Real Life into WWE Promos, Her Dream WWE Match, More

Nick Paglino
charlotte

(Photo by Joachim Sielski/Bongarts/Getty Images)

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte recently spoke with WZ Live Tweeter Joshua Caudill of CraveOnline.com and below are some interview highlights:

CraveOnline: At the Royal Rumble this Sunday, you, the ultimate heel, are defending your championship against the ultimate babyface in Bayley. What are your thoughts heading into this Sunday?

Charlotte: I’m just really excited. The story itself and being able to use real life aspects to add to the build has been a lot of fun. On Raw a couple of weeks ago, when we showed the real photos of her with superstars, that was actually really her journal. It has been a lot of fun for each of us to play our parts of good guy and bad guy and having a definitive line between the two.

CraveOnline: You brought up making it personal in the build. Are you or her ever uncomfortable when you bring real life aspects into promos?

Charlotte: If I was I her, to be able to know that she’s able to share her passion of WWE to the world, that’s who Bayley is. For me, sometimes I feel so weird saying this and I’ll apologize a million times before I walk out of gorilla. But my lines are to make the audience feel a certain way and that makes the audience love her that much more. As long as it is in good taste because that’s my job.

CraveOnline: Who would be your dream match?

Charlotte: My dream match would be “Queen vs. Queen” Stephanie McMahon. But who’s going to be the good guy [laughs]. It will be evil vs. evil.

