New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenny Omega did a live Q&A with 4FW on their post show, and below are some interview highlights. You can watch the entire Q&A at this link. On Where He Stands Currently On His Decision to Join WWE or Stay in New Japan: I have 75% made a decision. That doesn’t mean it’s a full decision, but the most I can say right now…and this may disappoint some people, ‘if’ some of you guys are subscribers to the WWE Network, and you’re looking forward to something happening or not happening on January 29th, I am not sure I can pull a rabbit out of the hat on that date. It’s all I can say right now, but it doesn’t mean it’s impossible. I’m not saying anything, but that might be asking too much at this point in time. That’s literally the most news I have given anyone at this point. If I am in the Royal Rumble, I am sure I am winning the entire thing. On Wanting to Face AJ Styles At WrestleMania 33: If I am going to have a work horse type match, I would love to have a match against Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, or Kurt Angle. However, I also love telling interesting stories, I would love to have a big match against Vince McMahon, or Hulk Hogan in his prime. Something entertaining and fun to watch, not necessarily something really athletic where I’m dying. The main reason why I would go to WWE is because I would love to have a match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania. If I’m being truthful, before AJ hangs it up, and before I start to degenerate as an athlete, I really want to have a big match with him on the biggest stage possible, so that is a career goal of mine. Read Also: Kenny Omega Addresses Rumors of a Possible Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Entrance On His Aspirations Outside of Wrestling: To be honest, it’s so strange looking back and saying this now, I actually din’t know what my 2016 would look like; what I would accomplish, what I would be able to do, especially after I lost the Intercontinental title I thought that was it for me, so I really wanted to cross over and get into professional gaming; not necessarily as a top pro-level player, but as a top celebrity player. I have a passion for gaming, and I like to play games at the highest level possible when I do play. So, to be able to participate in tournaments, just be a feature, even as a celebrity or exhibition match, I just love being a part of that world just as much as I love being in the professional wrestling world. I am not sure how many events I can make this year, but I’ve been in contact with people this year, and will try to do that more this year. I also want to make sure that regardless of where I end up, I will try to crash Xavier Woods party. It’s going to happen. On Why He’s Still Considering Staying In New Japan: This might sound egotistical maybe, but I guess I know my own worth and know what I am capable of. I’m at a position where I don’t think they can make a global run unless I am at the helm, so, it’s tough because you might have your own dreams and aspirations, and timing is a big thing. Regardless of career, it’s a big decision on your life, so, do I take an offer that is on the table, or do I go where I am needed most? Such a tough question, you can’t really answer. There is no wrong answer, there is no right answer, so that is why I am at the predicament I am in today, so yes, I do feel that I can lead New Japan to bigger things. Of course, I am not stupid enough to think we can take WWE head on and win because they are too big of a monster, but I do believe that right now people are thinking, there is no option. If you want to watch wrestling, the only way to do it is WWE. Back in the day, you can watch Pro Wrestling NOAH, ROH Wrestling, they say the best wrestling in the world is PWG, you guys might have good guys in America, but we have Will Osprey, etc, Things were more divided, but nowadays, if you want to watch the best guys, just watch WWE, that’s it. So, I think as long as I am at the forefront, and being in the ring with some of the guys we have, I can show the world that there is a legitimate option, not to compete with WWE, but it’s something better than anything they can do. It can go either way, it’s kind of the start of it with G1 at the Tokyo Dome. I’m trying to show that no matter who they put in the ring, no matter what the combination is, or the gimmick is, it’s not going to be better when he’s Kenny Omega in Kenny Omega mode, however, Kenny Omega in WWE would also be pretty good. That is what makes it so tough.