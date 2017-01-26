Injury Sidelining WWE NXT Star For 7-9 Months, NXT Takeover San Antonio Promo Video, Gameplay Footage of Rock vs Austin in “WWE Champions”

Injury Sidelining WWE NXT Star For 7-9 Months

As noted, Shane Thorne of TM-61 recently underwent surgery for a knee injury, and NXT has provided the following update, noting the tag team star will be out of action for 7-9 months:

NXT Takeover San Antonio Promo Video

WWE has released the following promo video for NXT Takeover San Antonio on Saturday night. Be sure to join WZ for complete, LIVE coverage of the event, beginning with the Kickoff show at 7pm EST, featuring the NXT Year End Awards:

Gameplay Footage of Rock vs Austin in “WWE Champions”

As we noted earlier today, WWE has released a new “WWE Champions” mobile video game, available in the Apple App store and Google Play, and below is gameplay footage of The Rock vs Steve Austin: