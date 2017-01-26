Triple H will be conducting a WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio media call beginning at 2pm EST today, and WZ’s Justin LaBar and Nick Hausman will be participating in the call.

I'll be live tweeting another one of the media calls with Triple H at 2pm today! They're always newsworthy. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Currently on hold waiting for the Triple H call to begin…enjoying some nice piano music while waiting on hold. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H on the line. Says he is look forward to NXT Takeover as he always is. Sold out show. Says it’s a unique build to exciting card. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

He notes the challenges with the holidays and strategic changes that changed the landscape of NXT and the taping schedule. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H praising the performers on the card. Talking dynamic of the four girls will be fun. Says Almas vs Strong will be hard hitting. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H says Bobby Roode is hell bent on proving at this point in his career he is the star he’s always felt he is. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H says success of UK tourney, can’t say enough good things about the talent in it. Looks forward to future of working w/ them. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H says UK talents signed aren’t limited to working elsewhere as long as it’s not distributed beyond the live event. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H said some promoters then tried to change things and distribute the event and he’s asking them to work with them. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H says there is a lot of confusion about them coming into UK but it’s on the other promoters who want to do things the way they want. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H says goal is a weekly UK TV show. Says a lot of factors involved. As time moves forward he said we’ll see things pretty clear. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H on format preferred moving forward after CWC and UK tourney. Says it’s all a matter of the goal which determines best format. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Said both tourneys were ran different for diff reasons and both worked well for what they were. Said people got invested in the 2 UK tourney — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Said on other hand the Cruisers exposed us to a lot of diff talent over longer time and changing every week. Upside to both he says. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

On Cruisers on RAW versus 205 LIVE-“it’s a work in progress.” Cruisers as a stand alone is diff when integrated to RAW. Says growth curve. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Says both feed into each other w/the exposure they get with them on RAW & synergy there between the two. Says he still believes in the show. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

On Nakamura as anchor of NXT at 37age when he could be on RAW/SD: With us there’s a lot of components. Can’t compare to AAA baseball system — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H said talked to Balor and Styles and there is a curve when you come into WWE with how big and elements they have. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

HHH said when Nakamura came in he had no real experience working on TV show which is what WWE/NXT is. Says key to work with talents to adapt — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H praises how great Nakamura is as performer but says there is still a curve with him coming in the door and he’s needed this NXT exp — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Says now it’s just matter of time for when he fits into main roster. Says not IF, it’s WHEN. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Says you might see 205 live guys migrate to UK content or UK guys migrate over to NXT. Leaves open possibilities for the talent to move. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H isn’t look at what talent is just right now he’s looking at the pipeline for next 5-10 yrs to increase opportunities everywhere. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H says if weekly UK TV show and have live events off of it but also support other groups so it keeps options for talent to work. But — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

they have to be quality places for guys to work in UK Wants to work w/ places that cultivate talent not use talent. Companies that have — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

stories & help grow these talents & not 1 off spot shows to make the most money and shut down. Says cultivating changes industry for better. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H asked about Matt Riddle: says he did tryout & he has talent but still needed time to prove if there was more than just promise. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

HHH says Riddle has bright future and has done well and we’ll see what happens down the line. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H says one of things he loves about NXT is it’s a Network exclusive property with different feel. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

HHH says there is some changes he’s hoping coming to Network sooner than later that’s going to make it even better. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

HHH says there still some NXT rebuilding after amount of talent called up in past yr. He says it’s not where he wants it but it’s a process. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

HHH says AJ Styles told him he thinks everyone should have to have a little time in NXT before main roster & notes his own adjustments. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H says there are very few people who can come in from somewhere else and go right to main roster says gap is too big now. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

Triple H finishing the call saying so much going on. Says phone is always on for us to call and check up on things/stories/facts. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 26, 2017

