Triple H will be conducting a WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio media call beginning at 2pm EST today, and WZ’s Justin LaBar and Nick Hausman will be participating in the call.
LaBar will be live Tweeting call coverage which you can read below, and check back to the site later today and tomorrow as Nick Hausman will be releasing exclusive call audio via WZ Radio.
Be sure to join WZ for complete, LIVE coverage of NXT Takeover San Antonio, beginning with the Kickoff show featuring the NXT year end awards, at 7pm EST on Saturday night!
