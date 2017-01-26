Triple H Doing Live Post-NXT Takeover Interview, Will DIY Be the Authors of Pain’s Next Victims?, Nakamura vs Roode Takeover Promo (Videos)

Triple H Doing Live Post-NXT Takeover Interview

Triple H has announced on Twitter that he will be conducting a live Facebook interview with Cathy Kelley on Saturday night after the WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event.

WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio Promo Videos

In related news, WWE has released the following hype videos for NXT Takeover San Antonio on Saturday night. Be sure to join WZ for complete, LIVE coverage of the event, beginning with the Kickoff show featuring the NXT year end awards, at 7pm EST on Saturday night!

Will #DIY be the next victims of Paul Ellering’s Authors of Pain?:

Can Shinsuke Nakamura keep the NXT Championship from Bobby Roode in San Antonio?