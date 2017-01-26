Ric Flair Appears in Used Car Commercials, Roster Footage of “WWE Champions” Game, Premiere Episode of “Bella Family Origins” (Videos)

Roster Footage of “WWE Champions” Game

As we noted earlier today, WWE has released a new “WWE Champions” mobile video game, available in the Apple App store and Google Play, and below is gameplay footage of the entire roster:

Premiere Episode of “Bella Family Origins”

Below is the premiere episode of the new “Bella Family Origins” show on The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

Ric Flair Appears in Used Car Commercials

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appears in the following commercials for USA Auto Sales in Atlanta, Georgia: