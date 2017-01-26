As noted, Triple H conducted an NXT Takeover San Antonio media call today, and below are some newsworthy items from the call. On the contractual statuses of WWE UK talents, HHH said the talents are not forbidden to work for promotions outside of WWE as long as those shows are not promoted beyond live events. As for the talents who were recently pulled from UK promotions outside of WWE, Triple H said some promoters were trying to change things and distribute the event, and he has asked that they try and work with WWE. Triple H went on to say there is a lot of confusion about WWE coming into The UK, but it’s on the other promoters who want to do things the way they want. Triple H said he said the eventual goal is to have a weekly WWE UK TV show. Triple H noted NXT Takeover San Antonio is officially sold out.