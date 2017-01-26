Update on Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Main Roster Status, Possible 205 Live, UK and NXT Talent Exchanges, News on Matt Riddle’s Future in WWE

Update on Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Main Roster Status As noted, Triple H conducted an NXT Takeover San Antonio media call today, and during the call he addressed Shinsuke Nakamura. Triple H noted that Nakamura is currently anchoring WWE NXT at the age of 37, and while he could be on the WWE main roster, there are a lot of components which come into play. Triple H explained there is a learning curve when you come into WWE and NXT, and he added when Nakamura came in he had no real experience working on a TV show which is what WWE/NXT is. Triple H said Nakamura needed the experience he has been getting in NXT, and now it’s just matter of time for when Nakamura fits into the WWE main roster. He added it’s not a matter of IF, it’s WHEN. Possible 205 Live, UK and NXT Talent Exchanges Triple H also talked about WWE 205 Live, NXT and a possible WWE UK TV show, and said that fans might see 205 live talents migrate to WWE UK content, or UK talents migrate over to NXT. Triple H added that type of talent exchange opens the possibility for talents to move around. News on Matt Riddle in WWE Triple H also praised current EVOLVE talent Matt Riddle, and said Riddle “has a bright future”. Triple H confirmed Riddle did have a WWE tryout awhile back, but noted he still needed time to prove there was more to him than just promise.