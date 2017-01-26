Why I Don’t See Goldberg, Brock Or Undertaker Winning Rumble, Sami Zayn’s Chances, Title Holders & More

My weekly audio podcast is now back. Wrestling Reality presented by TicketKing is available on all audio platforms. This past week I opened the show with the end of RAW and who I think is winning Royal Rumble. Here’s some highlights: It’s 2017, and Wrestling Reality has returned on the Pittsburgh Podcast Network, and we are here live across social media, and I am here for you for your subscribing pleasure. Brock, Undertaker & Goldberg Monday Night Raw, Brock, Undertaker and Goldberg are not winning the Royal Rumble. Goldberg is in great shape, and his past experiences within the past few months. I can’t say the same for monday, as he is out there on television, dripping blood, hugging kids, out of breath, forgetting his lines.. ’dammit, somebody get Heyman to cut him off!’ Brock Lesnar, is Brock Lesnar. You can say he is above the title, he really is; he is marquee must-see value. He is more than a title piece around his waist. He needs another one on one match with Goldberg, which that could happen at WrestleMania, but I believe will happen at FastLane on March 5th in Milwaukee-the Good Land. Lesnar will take on Braun Strowman at WrestleMania. It’s good that Brock and Goldberg didn’t touch each other. I was really hoping that when I saw Brock come out that they would try to reserve this physical tension that has been built up for months. It’s a savior they made it the segment happen, because that’s the hook. That is one of the hooks at the Rumble for one of them to be in the ring and the other to come out after the countdown clock comes down. The only way they could avoid Monday touching each other and getting physical came as a surprise. Came in the form of the Undertaker. Good job at keeping it a secret; not spoiling it for the internet, hiding him in a bus until the end of the show. Those three standing in the ring is a fun visual to close Raw and prepare us for the Royal Rumble, but those three in the closing visual makes me believe that none of them will win the 30th Royal Rumble. Who is winning? My leading pick is going to be Chris Jericho…Drink it in, mannnnnn The podcast also features: Scenarios and plots to watch for in Rumble

Debate with JDFromNY on YouTube over Sami Zayn being a legit Rumble winner & Miz/Bryan

VP of Ticket King talking the ticket market and sales for Rumble and Mania

Possible Rumble surprise entrants

Voicemails from fans to my office line with their WWE thoughts

Story of filming Virgil read mean tweets about himself and him trying to tell me he was part of original 5 of NWO

