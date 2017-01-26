Mike Johnson Confronts Triple H Over Concerns That WWE Is Starting, “The End Of The European Indy Scene”

Earlier today WWE held it’s WWE NXT: San Antonio Takeover Media Call hosted by Paul “Triple H” Levesque. WrestleZone was on the call and WrestleZone Radio has released the full audio from the call as part of the latest episode of WZ Weekly. It can be listened to at the beginning of the episode embedded above. You can find some of PWInsider.com‘s Mike Johnson and Triple H’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes MJ: I want to ask you about the UK scene. You guys signed a number of talents that worked the tournament. Since then those talents have been pulled from appearing on different UK promotions and European promotions based on where that content is going to appear. Whether it be on the FloSlam platform or on iPPV or whatever. Before the tournament took place there seemed to be this understanding that nobody was going to have any sort of restraints where they could work and now you’ve got a bunch of indy promotions, some of which you guys tried to forge relationships with, all scrambling to reshuffle cards. Can you explain why this happened and why there wasn’t a grace period? Also, where did the misunderstanding come from? You have a lot of people freaking out over there that you guys are about to do the 2017 version of what happened in the 80’s where Vince walked in and trounced all the territories. There’s a lot of guys concerned that you guys are about to start the beginning of the end of the European indy scene. PL: Yeah, there’s a lot of confusion based on that. A lot of that confusion is based on people’s refusal to acknowledge the reality of the situation. We signed talent as part of this UK tournament. We are looking forward to doing what will eventually become a weekly show over there. The talent knew going in what the deal was. They knew what the restrictions were and they knew what the restrictions weren’t. We’re not restricting them from working for anybody as long as it’s not distributed. As long as there is no distribution outside of the live event. Some of these promotions tried to come in after the fact and add a distribution component to that. Talent didn’t sign up for that to start with. It was added coming off of the success of what we did or what they were working on. That’s a change. That’s a change in how the talent is being dealt with. Talent had an agreement to go to a live event and compete on a live event and that’s changed. We’re not heavy handing anybody. We are asking them to approve and work with us and the groups. I was very clear when I was over there that we want to work with groups that are cultivating talent and not groups that are just coming in and one-offing talent. Is there a period of time where we are allowing guys to work for people? Absolutely. Every single one of these talents knew the deal. They knew the deal going in to it and they knew what the ask was and they knew what their restrictions are. Coming out the other side of it there is a lot of confusion. It’s not on our side. It’s not on the talent’s side, I believe. It’s on the promoters side who just kind of changed things and do things however they want to do things. You can call them promotions but there are a lot of people that do one-off shows over there. There is a big difference. All of this is strategic and you are going to see a lot of announcements here in a short period of time. Where I think all of the questions you are having now and the fears people are having will go away. People are going to go, “Oh, it’s very clear what they are doing now.” It’s just strategic. You can’t come out right and say those things. Related: Triple H Talks Bobby Roode Proving Himself in NXT, Overseas Talents, NXT Stars to the WWE Main Roster, Changes Coming to WWE Network? You can listen to more pro wrestling podcasts from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below:

