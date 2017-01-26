The European Market is the first to set odds for the WWE Universal Championship match at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV, via Paddy Power. From the early looks of these Roman Reigns is favored to win the match. If Reigns can manage to win the WWE Universal Championship he will be the first man to hold both major WWE Championships as he’s a 3 time WWE Champion. Read Also: Current WrestleMania 33 Plans for The Undertaker and Roman Reigns, Backstage News on Possible Royal Rumble Winner Roman is currently favored at 4/6 odds meaning a $6 bet would yield $4 upon success. Kevin Owens is set at 11/10, so a wager of $10 would result in an $11 gain. The rumors of Undertaker vs Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania are most likely driving these odds and the Undertaker is the most favored to win the Royal Rumble currently. Who do you think will win the match? Vote in our poll below and sound off with your opinions in the comment section! Who Will Win the WWE Universal Title Match at #WWE #RoyalRumble? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) January 24, 2017